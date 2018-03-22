Valley lawmaker opposes move cutting funds to cities using traff - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley lawmaker opposes move cutting funds to cities using traffic cams

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

A Valley lawmaker thinks his colleagues trying to tackle issues surrounding traffic cameras in Ohio are going about it the wrong way.

State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland is criticizing the passage of House Bill 410, legislation that would cut state funding to local communities that use photo enforcement of traffic laws.

The bill also gives city and county courts exclusive jurisdiction over civil actions stemming from local traffic law violations.

The bill, introduced by two Republican lawmakers last year, passed the house 71-24 and now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Several Valley communities use cameras to enforce traffic laws including Youngstown, East Liverpool, Howland, and Girard.

The cameras used in those cities are held by a police officer. Tickets are issued by a third-party company and do not go on a driver's record, but fines can be hefty.

“We should focus on common sense ways to fix photo enforcement complaints, not punish local communities by slashing their state funding,” said Boccieri. “We need to make sure taxpayers are treated fairly while preserving their ability to self-govern and make their own decisions locally, without heavy-handed threats from Columbus.”

Boccieri notes that the bill comes as the state has cut more than $2 billion from local communities over the last several years.

Boccieri is sponsoring House Bill 219, which he says would set a commonsense standard for speed limits by requiring all speed limit zones to become effective beginning at the speed limit sign.

House Bill 410 may be seen here

