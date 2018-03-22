Plan unveiled to preserve Boardman race track history

A nationally recognized addiction and behavioral health expert is scheduled to help community members learn to recognize the signs of addiction this evening at Austintown Fitch High School.More >>
A mother and daughter from Salem are free on bond awaiting sentencing for stealing $1.2 million dollars from a company they both worked for.More >>
A Valley lawmaker thinks his colleagues trying to tackle issues surrounding traffic cameras in Ohio are going about it the wrong way. State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland is criticizing the passage of House Bill 410, legislation that would cut state funding to local communities that use photo enforcement of traffic laws. The bill also gives city and county courts exclusive jurisdiction over civil actions stemming from local traffic law violations. The bill, introduced by two Republic...More >>
Long before there was a Southern Park Mall in Boardman Township, there was the Southern Park Race Track.More >>
The embattled former Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor has once again turned to the courts to seek compensation for what he says was a retaliatory firing.More >>
A coroner says fatal drug overdoses rose sharply last year in the Cincinnati area and the numbers would have been even worse without the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.More >>
Police have filed felony charges against the parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after she was found outside in freezing temperatures.More >>
A Texas family is claiming in a medical malpractice case that a Pennsylvania doctor's decision to use a head wrap on their premature baby left the child with permanent head scarring.More >>
Authorities say a fire at a southwestern Ohio apartment complex displaced families from a dozen apartments that were left uninhabitable, but no one was hurt.More >>
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.More >>
State police say a pursuit through four counties at speeds in excess of 130 mph ended with the driver in custody facing charges involving the chase and $40,000 worth of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes found in the...More >>
Authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and "drenched in blood."More >>
Police departments in a south-central Pennsylvania county say they collected 5.51 tons of drugs and medicine last year that was converted into electricity.More >>
A judge has ordered an Ohio fertility clinic that experienced an equipment failure that may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos to stop reaching out to patients.More >>
A panel of federal judges is throwing out a legal challenge by Republican congressmen to a district map developed last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>
