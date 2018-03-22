Plan unveiled to preserve Boardman race track history

Long before there was a Southern Park Mall in Boardman Township, there was the Southern Park Race Track.

Now, more than a century later, there is an effort underway to preserve the history of that former sports landmark in the Valley.

The Boardman Park Commissioners and the Southern Park Historic District Planning Committee have unveiled the Master Plan for the Southern Park Historic District on Wednesday.

The District consists of several properties that are the remaining land once comprising a piece of Boardman Township's heritage.

Established in 1908, the 55 acre Southern Park Racetrack included a half-mile racetrack, several barns, a grandstand, dance hall, flower gardens, picnic areas and baseball fields.

It was a popular site for thoroughbred horse racing and, later, high school track meets. Southern Park was a favorite destination for Youngstown City residents, who traveled the Youngstown & Southern Railway streetcar, wishing to relax in the country.

Southern Park Stables, located at 126 Washington Boulevard, was the private training stable for Attorney David Arrel's thoroughbred racing stock.

The stables are one of the two remaining structures of the Southern Park Racetrack complex.

In 1986, the Stables were placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Youngstown Vindicator Reporter and equestrian, Janie Jenkins purchased the property, where she rode her horses and lived from 1946 to 1993.

In 1993, Jenkins deeded the property to the Boardman Township Park District with restrictions to preserve the Stables and leave the 8.3 acres in a natural state.

Two years ago the Boardman Township Park District, a group of Boardman community leaders, educators and interested citizens formed a committee to develop a vision for the Southern Park Historic District.

The group determined the Southern Park Historic District should connect with and interpret the history of the Southern Park Racetrack's place in Boardman Township's heritage as well as cultivate and provide a natural park-like environment.

Another part of the plan includes the Smith Family Homestead at the end of Raupp Avenue.

The Homestead and a large barn built by H.H. Stambaugh was donated to the park in 2015.

The Southern Park Historic District plans include:

Southern Park Stables

Reactivation and restoration of the historic Stables and their properties into a working equine training facility

Washington Parkette

Conversion of the existing garage into an open-air picnic shelter with amenities along with establishing the initial phase of the labyrinth of bridle/hiking trails that will meander throughout the District

Southern Park Promenade

Transformation of Raupp Avenue into the main pedestrian gateway/vehicular hub from which all other activity zones emanate

Nature's Playground

A continuation of the bridle/hiking trails and educational amenities including interactive nature-based learning stations

Cultural Grove

A continuation of the bridle/hiking trails, among a grove nestled with culturally based activity stations, meeting areas, and an open-air auditorium

Smith Family Homestead

Nexus of the District containing meeting spaces, natural and man-made environments

The district would provide the community with places for recreational, educational, and family-oriented activities and offer alternative gathering and meeting spaces.

Create a new regional destination that is safe, engaging, and unique.