Suspect arrested after near evacuation of Liberty Walmart

Three people have been arrested after a threat incident that caused officials at the Liberty Walmart to start evacuating customers from the store.

A Warren man tells police that he met 21-year-old Brandon Ogden of Youngstown in the front of the store Tuesday night to sell an iPhone 7.

The two had arranged the meeting through the website Marketplace.com.

According to the victim, Ogden had been inspecting the phone and threw it to a 17-year-old boy who had been with him.

As the teen ran out of the store with the phone, the victim grabbed Ogden who yelled, “Let me go before I shoot you!” according to the police report.

Ogden allegedly threatened others in the store as well.

Witnesses say Ogden repeatedly put his hands in his pants as if to suggest he had a weapon.

At that point, Walmart employees began evacuating customers from the front grocery area of the store.

As a store security officer began escorting Ogden from the store, Ogden made a phone call saying, “Bring the A.K. The cops are on the way, so you all know what you have to do.”

Ogden got into a car which police stopped on nearby Goldie Road.

Police charged Ogden with robbery and inducing panic.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center with charges pending.

The driver of the car was cited for driving with a suspended license.