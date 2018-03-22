Salem man secretly indicted for sex with minor

Authorities have caught up with a Salem man wanted on a secret indictment accusing him of having sex with a minor.

Austintown police arrested 23-year-old Brandon Moore when they pulled his car over on Sunday.

Officers found that authorities in Columbiana County had issued a warrant for Moore's arrest.

Moore was secretly indicted by the county grand jury in February on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the indictment, the alleged victim was between 13 and 15 years old when the incident took place last July.

Austintown police turned Moore over to the Columbiana County Sheriff.