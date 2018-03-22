Salem man secretly indicted for sex with minor - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Salem man secretly indicted for sex with minor

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Authorities have caught up with a Salem man wanted on a secret indictment accusing him of having sex with a minor.

Austintown police arrested 23-year-old Brandon Moore when they pulled his car over on Sunday.

Officers found that authorities in Columbiana County had issued a warrant for Moore's arrest.

Moore was secretly indicted by the county grand jury in February on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the indictment, the alleged victim was between 13 and 15 years old when the incident took place last July.

Austintown police turned Moore over to the Columbiana County Sheriff.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Storm drops record-breaking rain in parts of California

    Storm drops record-breaking rain in parts of California

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:10:58 GMT
    (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>

  • Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

    Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:10:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says it used algorith...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says it used algorith...
    Facebook's latest privacy scandal is leading some users to reconsider their relationship status with the social network.More >>
    Facebook's latest privacy scandal is leading some users to reconsider their relationship status with the social network.More >>

  • Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:01:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...
    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections.More >>
    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms