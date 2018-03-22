Champion student suspended for bringing pot brownies to school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion student suspended for bringing pot brownies to school

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

A 14-year-old student has been suspended from Champion Middle School and could face charges after authorities say she brought brownies laced with marijuana to school.

Police were called when the foil-wrapped brownies were found in a school locker on Tuesday.

The student told investigators that she put the brownies in a fellow student's locker because she spotted a Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputy in the hallway.

According to a police report, the teen originally told authorities that she got the brownies from home and didn't realize they contain marijuana.

But other students said that the girl told them that she was going to make the pot-infused brownies and bring them to school.

The student has been suspended for ten days and could face expulsion from school.

Police say she could also face charges of marijuana possession.

The parents of other students who knew about the brownies have been contacted by school officials.

