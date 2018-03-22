Hubbard cancels boil alerts - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hubbard cancels boil alerts

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
HUBBARD, Ohio -

Hubbard City officials say they are lifting boil alerts issued earlier this week.

Utility officials are no longer advising people living in the following streets to boil their water.

Rebecca Avenue between West Park and Myron Street

Elmwood Drive from Ruth Drive to Gary Drive 

Moore Street from Elmwood Drive to Elizabeth Street

Laboratory results indicate that the water is safe to resume normal usage.
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Researcher captures striking Antarctic video of minke whale

    Researcher captures striking Antarctic video of minke whale

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:41:19 GMT
    (Regina Eisert/Anthony Powell /University of Canterbury via AP). In this Feb. 1, 2018, images made from video and supplied by Dr Regina Eisert and Anthony Powell of the University of Canterbury a minke whale glides under the ice in McMurdo Sound, Antar...(Regina Eisert/Anthony Powell /University of Canterbury via AP). In this Feb. 1, 2018, images made from video and supplied by Dr Regina Eisert and Anthony Powell of the University of Canterbury a minke whale glides under the ice in McMurdo Sound, Antar...
    Marine mammal expert Regina Eisert thought minke whales were a little boring until she captured some striking footage of one swimming underwater near Antarctica.More >>
    Marine mammal expert Regina Eisert thought minke whales were a little boring until she captured some striking footage of one swimming underwater near Antarctica.More >>

  • White House increasingly facing questions about Trump's past

    White House increasingly facing questions about Trump's past

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:22:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President...
    With two women pursuing court cases and the attorney for a porn actress claiming an affair continuing to needle President Donald Trump, accusations about his past sexual exploits are under fresh scrutiny.More >>
    With two women pursuing court cases and the attorney for a porn actress claiming an affair continuing to needle President Donald Trump, accusations about his past sexual exploits are under fresh scrutiny.More >>

  • Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:09:51 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms