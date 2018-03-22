Boccieri critical of proposed traffic cam bill

State Representative John Boccieri voted 'no' Wednesday on a bill that would take state funding away from any Ohio community that uses traffic cameras to issue tickets and collects fines.

Several area communities now use sign to warn motorists that traffic laws are photo enforced. Locally it's primarily used for speeding, while other cities also use red light cameras.

Representative Boccieri of Poland says he personally doesn't like traffic cams, but says to deprive local communities of more funding for using them is not the answer.

"I think this is going to have the opposite effect. I believe that with the legislature taking money away from local communities you're just going to find local communities using this method more and more to nab motorists," Boccieri said.



Over the past 10 years, the state has cut local government funding by more than $2 billion dollars, putting more pressure on communities to try and maintain services.

"We can't pave roads, we can't put police officers on the street and now if you have a red light camera in your district we're going to take more money from you is what the state is saying," said Boccieri.

He said the loss of funding would apply to all fines collected by any traffic camera.



"If your a community that has a police officer or law enforcement officer who stands on a bridge and tickets you, or if you have a red light camera at an intersection that's unmanned and static it's a dollar for dollar retrieval of money the state legislature would give to local communities," Boccieri explained.



The local government that sends the ticket would also have to pay the court costs. In most cases, a separate company provides the equipment and handles the mailing and processing of tickets, and the city collects a percentage of the fines.

The bill passed the House in 65-19 vote. It now goes to the Ohio Senate.



