Boccieri critical of proposed traffic cam bill - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boccieri critical of proposed traffic cam bill

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

State Representative John Boccieri voted 'no' Wednesday on a bill that would take state funding away from any Ohio community that uses traffic cameras to issue tickets and collects fines. 

Several area communities now use sign to warn motorists that traffic laws are photo enforced. Locally it's primarily used for speeding, while other cities also use red light cameras. 

Representative Boccieri of Poland says he personally doesn't like traffic cams, but says to deprive local communities of more funding for using them is not the answer.

"I think this is going to have the opposite effect.  I believe that with the legislature taking money away from local communities you're just going to find local communities using this method more and more to nab motorists," Boccieri said.

Over the past 10 years, the state has cut local government funding by more than $2 billion dollars, putting more pressure on communities to try and maintain services.

"We can't pave roads, we can't put police officers on the street and now if you have a red light camera in your district we're going to take more money from you is what the state is saying," said Boccieri.  

He said the loss of funding would apply to all fines collected by any traffic camera.

"If your a community that has a police officer or law enforcement officer who stands on a bridge and tickets you, or if you have a red light camera at an intersection that's unmanned and static it's a dollar for dollar retrieval of money the state legislature would give to local communities," Boccieri explained.

The local government that sends the ticket would also have to pay the court costs. In most cases, a separate company provides the equipment and handles the mailing and processing of tickets, and the city collects a percentage of the fines.

The bill passed the House in 65-19 vote. It now goes to the Ohio Senate.  


 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • California rain brings flooding streets, swelling rivers

    California rain brings flooding streets, swelling rivers

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:02:12 GMT
    (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More >>

  • Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting

    Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:02:06 GMT
    (MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with his luggage in an elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t...(MGM Resorts via AP). In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with his luggage in an elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t...
    Surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the man who became the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron.More >>
    Surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the man who became the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron.More >>

  • Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:01:43 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms