Spending bill rejects Trump effort to gut water cleanups

By JOHN FLESHER
AP Environmental Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Congressional leaders are rejecting President Donald Trump's effort to kill or sharply cut funding of programs to protect and restore some of the nation's prized waters, such as the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay.

A wide-ranging 2019 budget bill negotiated by top lawmakers would give the programs at least as much money as they're now receiving. Several would get even more. It awaits votes in the House and Senate.

The Environmental Protection Agency this year is spending $436 million on nearly a dozen initiatives targeting iconic waterways. They pay for projects such as toxic waste cleanups, wetlands restoration and protection against invasive species.

For two consecutive years, Trump's administration has sought to eliminate most or all EPA funding for the programs, saying they should be paid for locally.

