Former Boardman pharmacist sentenced for diluting meds

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The will be no prison time for the former pharmacy director of Boardman's Select Specialty Hospital who was accused of diluting patient's medicines.

Ernest Perrin III, 28, was sentenced on Thursday to five years probation after pleading guilty earlier to multiple charges of processing illegal drug documents and tampering with records.

In addition, Perrin must perform 100 hours of community service for diluting intravenous antibiotic medications given to patients.

Prosecutors said Perrin was trying to win praise from his employer by saving money.

Perrin told the judge that his misguided decisions backfired, causing him to lose his pharmacy license and his career. 

The Boardman man turned in his pharmacist's license which was suspended in May after admitting that he personally diluted intravenous medication for the antibiotics Cubicin and Tygacil, resulting in patients not receiving the proper dose.

The pharmacy board said between January 1 through February 23rd of last year, nine vials of Cubicin where turned into 105 vials and other drugs were given to patients at about half their strength.

Specialty Select, which operates more than 100 acute care sites across the country fired Perrin.

