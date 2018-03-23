Former Boardman pharmacist sentenced for diluting meds

An investigation has determined that the recent death of a veteran Warren firefighter was accidental.More >>
Investigators say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in a fiery crash that claimed the lives of two men, one from Columbiana County and the other from New York State.More >>
Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is asking Dean Dairy to delay a decision to stop receiving milk from dozens of farmers, many of which are in Mercer County.More >>
The will be no prison time for the former pharmacy director of Boardman's Select Specialty Hospital who was accused of diluting patient's medicines.More >>
Congressional leaders are rejecting President Donald Trump's effort to kill or sharply cut funding of programs to protect and restore some of the nation's prized waters, such as the Great Lakes and...More >>
Ohio says for the first time it's declaring western Lake Erie impaired by the toxic algae that has fouled drinking water in recent years.More >>
Authorities say two teenage brothers have been found dead inside a submerged car in northwest Ohio.More >>
An eastern Ohio county prosecutor says a woman withdrew money from her stepfather's bank account to pay a man to kill him.More >>
The number of children in Cleveland testing positive for high levels of lead remains about four times the state and national averages.More >>
The library system in Ohio's capital city says archivists have scanned the 1 millionth item into the system's digital collection.More >>
An Ohio landlord who authorities say offered women free rent in exchange for sex has been sued by the Justice Department.More >>
Gov. Tom Wolf is appointing a 36-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police to head the agency and replace the retiring Col. Tyree Blocker.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Philadelphia's population ticked up again in 2017, the 11th straight year of growth after decades of decline.More >>
The Republican chief justice of Pennsylvania's Supreme Court says he's "very concerned" about an effort by House Republicans to impeach four Democratic justices over their rulings in a congressional...More >>
