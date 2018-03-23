Police: Thieves make off with $9,000 from Boardman smoke shop

CrimeStoppers Youngstown is asking the community for help to find two suspect accused of breaking into a Boardman business.

According to a post on the Crimestoppers Facebook page, a suspect was caught on surveillance video a suspect vehicle pulled into the lot of Smoker Friendly on Market Street shortly after midnight on Thursday morning.

Crimestoppers said the video shows a backseat passenger exit the car and walk away from the business, possibly as a lookout.

The video shows the driver then get out, approach the business door, pop the lock, and then walk away.

Crimestoppers says the driver and the passenger get back in the dark-colored Ford Taurus and drive away.

However, they allegedly return on foot carrying bags approximately 10 minutes later.



This time, the video reportedly shows the two suspects stuffing bags, before walking out, and driving off.

Officials say they believe the value of the stolen merchandise to be worth more than $9,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 330-746-CLUE. Tipsters may remain anonymous.