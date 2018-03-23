Suspicious package forces evacuation of Shenango Valley Mall

Two anchor stores in the Shenango Valley Mall are closing

A bomb squad has been called out to the Shenango Valley Mall after a suspicious package prompted a Friday afternoon evacuation.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell told 21 News that as a matter of precaution and protocol and in cooperation with Mall management, the building is being evacuated.

A bomb squad is being contacted to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.