Suspicious package forces evacuation of Shenango Valley Mall

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

A bomb squad has been called out to the Shenango Valley Mall after a suspicious package prompted a Friday afternoon evacuation. 

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell told 21 News that as a matter of precaution and protocol and in cooperation with Mall management, the building is being evacuated. 

A bomb squad is being contacted to assist in the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.

