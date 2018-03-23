Should CCW permit holders intervene?

On Thursday 21 News had an exclusive report on a Warren woman who has a conceal carry permit and displayed her gun to try and diffuse a tense situation.

CCW permit holders are to use a gun as a means of a last resort of self defense, so did the Warren woman act legally when she told the man she had a gun to stop an alleged assault? At least one attorney we talked to says Yes.

"In that particular case in warren it sounds like there was an assault going on where someone was getting hurt at the time. An assault can lead to danger for the other person so use of a gun is probably not unreasonable in that particular situation," said Attorney Thad Wexler.

Certain criteria has to be met in Ohio to draw or show a weapon. CCW instructors say the situation should be clear. If you pull a weapon you had better be ready to have to fire it if needed.

"There has to be a real and honest belief of danger. The same stands if they are defending someone else with deadly force, they have to know the person they are defending had the right to defend themselves with deadly force also. We caution them that making the wrong decision could cost them in criminal court and or in civil court," said CCW instructor and Hubbard City Police officer, Christopher Moffitt.

And deciding in that split second can be difficult. It's a lot easier to know when you need to defend yourself but intervening in someone's else's situation may not be. Make sure you know exactly what's happening before you show that gun. It's always best to call police first if time allows.

