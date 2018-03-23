Should CCW permit holders intervene? - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Should CCW permit holders intervene?

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

On Thursday 21 News had an exclusive report on a Warren woman who has a conceal carry permit and displayed her gun to try and diffuse a tense situation. 

CCW permit holders are to use a gun as a means of a last resort of self defense, so did the Warren woman act legally when she told the man she had a gun to stop an alleged assault? At least one attorney we talked to says Yes.

"In that particular case in warren it sounds like there was an assault going on where someone was getting hurt at the time. An assault can lead to danger for the other person so use of a gun is probably not unreasonable in that particular situation," said Attorney Thad Wexler.

Certain criteria has to be met in Ohio to draw or show a weapon.  CCW instructors say the situation should be clear. If you pull a weapon you had better be ready to have to fire it if needed.

"There has to be a real and honest belief of danger. The same stands if they are defending someone else with deadly force, they have to know the person they are defending had the right to defend themselves with deadly force also. We caution them that making the wrong decision could cost them in criminal court and or in civil court," said CCW instructor and Hubbard City Police officer, Christopher Moffitt.

And deciding in that split second can be difficult.  It's a lot easier to know when you need to defend yourself but intervening in someone's else's situation may not be.  Make sure you know exactly what's happening before you show that gun. It's always best to call police first if time allows. 
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:12:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:11:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>

  • Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:24:56 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Farrell teen trying to sell iPhones killed in Youngstown

    Farrell teen trying to sell iPhones killed in Youngstown

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:06:07 GMT

    Detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy from Farrell who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South Side 

    More >>

    Detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy from Farrell who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South Side 

    More >>

  • Should CCW permit holders intervene?

    Should CCW permit holders intervene?

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:51:55 GMT

    On Thursday 21 News had an exclusive report on a Warren woman who has a conceal carry permit and displayed her gun to try and diffuse a tense situation.  CCW permit holders are to use a gun as a means of a last resort of self defense, so did the Warren woman act legally when she told the man she had a gun to stop an alleged assault? At least one attorney we talked to says Yes. "In that particular case in warren it sounds like there was an assault going on where someon...

    More >>

    On Thursday 21 News had an exclusive report on a Warren woman who has a conceal carry permit and displayed her gun to try and diffuse a tense situation.  CCW permit holders are to use a gun as a means of a last resort of self defense, so did the Warren woman act legally when she told the man she had a gun to stop an alleged assault? At least one attorney we talked to says Yes. "In that particular case in warren it sounds like there was an assault going on where someon...

    More >>

  • Mohip passed over for Fargo superintendent position

    Mohip passed over for Fargo superintendent position

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:14:34 GMT
    Krish MohipKrish Mohip
    Krish MohipKrish Mohip

    Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is 0-2 this week in the search for a new job.  

    More >>

    Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is 0-2 this week in the search for a new job.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms