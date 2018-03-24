Columbiana PD receives donations for K-9 program

The Columbiana Police Department accepted two more donations for the police K-9 unit fundraising campaign at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Columbiana Chamber's Safety Committee donated $5,000 in support of keeping traffickers away. The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary also donated a check for $1,000.

Department officials say they are now at the half-way point of reaching the $60,000 goal for the K-9 program.

Officials say the Ohio State Highway Patrol is also helping in a big way. OSHP is helping with the selection of the right dog and is also allowing Columbiana's K-9 Handler attend the patrol's 10-week training course for free.

Columbiana Police Department says this will save them a significant amount of money and will help them get the unit ready for action.

The Department posted on Facebook, "Thanks to the Chamber, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Ohio State Highway Patrol! Your support and friendship is critical to our program and you folks are always there for us when we need you."

If you want to get involved you still have time. The department says checks can be made out to Columbiana Police Department and you can specify 'K-9' on the memo line.