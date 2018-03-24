More than 600 people attend "March for Our Lives" in Wick Park

"March for Our Lives" rallies were held all over the country Saturday morning.

More than 600 people gathered in Wick Park to voice the change they want to see in gun control.

The reasons for today's march vary with every person in attendance.

Parents and school officials say the violence has to stop.

A mother of a student in Niles says "enough is enough and we are tired of the violence."

A counselor told 21 News, "We need to pay more attention to what's going on. The family structure in itself has broken down in our country. We need to start there."

Some students say they attended the march because they want to feel safe going to school.

A student from Cortland says he participated in the march because he feels nothing has changed since the Columbine school shooting. The student went on to say, as far as he has seen, there hasn't been any increase in security or stricter gun laws.