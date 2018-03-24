Ohio unemployment rates drops in February - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio unemployment rates drops in February

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February, the lowest rate since 2001, but remained higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate decreased from 4.7 percent in January and was lower than the 5.1 percent rate of February 2017.

The national rate was 4.1 percent in February, unchanged from January, and down from 4.7 percent in January 2017.

The state's Job and Family Services Department says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 13,400 jobs in February.

Ohio reported job gains in sectors including educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; financial activities; other services; and trade transportation and utilities. Those gains exceeded losses in professional and business services and information.

Government employment in Ohio decreased by 300 jobs in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:39:56 GMT

    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

    More >>

    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

    More >>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:23:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:23:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms