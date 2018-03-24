Woman, boyfriend indicted for infant's death in Ohio - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman, boyfriend indicted for infant's death in Ohio

Posted: Updated:

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - A woman and her boyfriend have been indicted in southeast Ohio on aggravated murder charges in the death of the woman's 3-month-old daughter.

The Athens County Prosecutor's Office says 23-year-old Christina Hazlett and 21-year-old Jerry Andresen, both of Athens, also face charges for allowing drug trafficking at their apartment and for injuring Ayla-Rae Hazlett prior to her death earlier this month.

Authorities say the infant died of blunt-force trauma.

Police went to an Athens apartment where the child's grandmother lived March 12 because the baby was reportedly unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

It's unclear whether Hazlett and Andresen have attorneys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change

    Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:49:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Oinam Anand). COMBINATION PHOTO - In this two photo combination picture, the landmark India Gate monument is seen lit, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour to mark Earth Hour, in New Delhi, I...(AP Photo/Oinam Anand). COMBINATION PHOTO - In this two photo combination picture, the landmark India Gate monument is seen lit, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour to mark Earth Hour, in New Delhi, I...
    In countries around the world people are switching off the lights in a global call for unity on the importance of climate change.More >>
    In countries around the world people are switching off the lights in a global call for unity on the importance of climate change.More >>

  • Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:48:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>

  • FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:43:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms