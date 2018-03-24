Jimmie Johnson mired in career worst 28-race losing streak

It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.More >>
It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a large amount of the powerful synthetic opioid carfentanil.
Ohio Republican House leadership has ended hearings on legislation aimed at reducing annual cost-of-living increases for retirees receiving benefits from Ohio's largest public pension system.
An Ohio fertility clinic where thousands of frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged in a storage tank failure says it's ruled out any inappropriate physical access to its storage tanks area.
President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.
A woman and her boyfriend have been indicted in southeast Ohio on aggravated murder charges in the death of the woman's 3-month-old daughter.
U.S. Census estimates show the Columbus metro area now has more people than metro Cleveland and is on pace to surpass Cincinnati at its current rate of growth.
Authorities say a man who frequently checked a teenager out of school without her parents' knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is back in Pennsylvania to face charges.
The parents of a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died of pneumonia have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said they declined to seek medical care for the child on religious grounds.
The fire commissioner of Philadelphia says three more bodies have been found at the scene of a deadly fire in north Philadelphia earlier in the week.
Authorities say two women were shot to death and the suspected shooter was found dead of what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a northwestern Pennsylvania home.
A milk deliveryman accused of hiding marijuana, tobacco and cellphones inside milk cartons and smuggling them into an Ohio prison has pleaded guilty to a contraband charge.
Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with carjacking a woman in Columbus.
An appeals court has ruled against the Cleveland NAACP's request to release the full transcript from the grand jury that declined to indict two white officers in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Police are investigating a body found inside of a garbage can in Cleveland.
