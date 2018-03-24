Robinson and Haygood leave YSU men's basketball program - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Robinson and Haygood leave YSU men's basketball program

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two more Youngstown State basketball players, Tyree Robinson and Devin Haygood, have “asked for and were granted their release” from the Penguin men's basketball program.

Both juniors, Haygood played in 31 games averaging six points.  Robinson, a first-year player, played in 30 games and averaged seven points.

First-year coach Jerrod Calhoun has lost five players this week who opted to not return next season.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms