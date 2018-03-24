Robinson and Haygood leave YSU men's basketball program

Youngstown State starting pitchers Greg Dunham and Colin Floyd both tossed gems to lead the Penguins to a doubleheader sweep of Northern Kentucky on a cold Saturday at Eastwood Field. Dunham allowed one run on five hits over 6.1 innings to lead YSU to a 3-1 win in the opener, and Floyd struck out eight batters over seven shutout innings as the Penguin won 9-2. Seven different Penguins had hits in the opener, and Youngstown State erupted for 14 hits in the nightcap. Four of those cam...

