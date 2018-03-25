TJX Home Goods cancels Monday meeting to discuss zoning changes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

TJX Home Goods cancels Monday meeting to discuss zoning changes

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

TJX Home Goods has canceled Monday's meeting scheduled to discuss zoning changes for the distribution center. 

Some homeowners want the distribution site and the 1,000 jobs, just not at that site in Lordstown.

The company executives called Mayor Arno Hill to say they didn't have enough time to assess residents concerns and get them addressed.

"They're going to look at some other sites, I believe, and they want to postpone the meeting to reassess everything, now whether that's all in Lordstown, or in and out of Lordstown, that's Home Goods call. Whether it be on any site I'd like to have them here," said Mayor Hill. 

The company held two private meetings for homeowners to ask questions and give input on what they want to see at the site on Wednesday.

Mayor Hill believes many people have changed their minds and feel better about the location after meeting with company executives last week.

21 News reached out to the spokesperson for Home Goods. The company says they have no additional comment at this time.

