Sentencing set today in Bristolville murder case

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

A Bristolville man will learn the penalty today for murdering a man and dumping his body in a remote area of Trumbull County.

Austin Burke, 19, is scheduled to be sentenced for the murder of 22-year-old Kenneth Sample.

Prosecutors want the court to impose a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for Burke, who was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, and having a weapon under disability.

Investigators say Burke shot Sample who was reported missing last June. Authorities found the body of the victim in a state game land near Bristolville.

Sample's body was found a few days later near a secluded area of the Grand River Game Lands in Bristolville.

Burke was arrested days later after allegedly robbing the Pizza Joe's restaurant in Cortland.

