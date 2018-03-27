Indictment: Akron sex offender allegedly agreed to pay $1000 for - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Indictment: Akron sex offender allegedly agreed to pay $1000 for sex with teens

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A convicted sex offender from Akron appeared in the Mahoning County Court on Tuesday after allegedly agreeing to pay in order to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and a 19-year-old. 

Fifty-one-year-old John Nagy was indicted in February on charges of compelling prostitution and possessing criminal tools. 

According to a police report, Nagy was accused of attempting to hire the two teens for a sexual encounter back in December. 

Austintown Police say Nagy responded to, an ad on Craigslist posted by officers posing to be a 19-year-old woman inquiring sex for money. 

Officers say Nagy responded to the ad and shortly after expressed the wish that the teen was younger stating, "Now ...if you was 15 again I'd pay extra..lol."

According to the report, Nagy stopped responding to officers posing as the girl until they sent him a message stating, "I bet you'd like my little sister then." 

After several explicit text messages inquiring about what the 13-year-old would do, officers responded "she takes it where I get paid for her to take it". 

Police say Nagy then appeared to become suspicious, stating, "I'm not going to prison. Sorry," 

However, investigators say the conversation continued, with Nagy allegedly beginning to discuss price with officers, requesting that the teens perform sex acts on each other, while he engaged in other ways. 

Nagy allegedly agreed to pay $1,000 for several hours with the girls. 

A report says officers tried to set up a time and place to meet, but Nagy lost communication. 

Police say that they made contact with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Akron Sheriff's Department to ask if the phone number involved was Nagy's. 

Nagy is a registered Tier One sex offender in Summit County. 

Nagy is scheduled to be back in court on April 17th. 

