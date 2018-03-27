Great Groceries: Cheesy Potatoes

Cheesy Potatoes

3 Tbsp. butter

3 Tbsp. flour

1 1/2 cups milk

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

4 cups thinly sliced potatoes

1 cup chopped onion

1/4 tsp. paprika



Preheat oven to 350º.

In a small saucepan, melt butter and blend in flour. Let sit for one minute. Add milk, stirring with a whisk. Season with salt, cayenne and garlic powder. Cook sauce on low until smooth and boiling, stirring with a whisk. Reduce heat and stir in 1 cup cheese.

Place half potatoes and onion in a lightly greased one-quart casserole dish. Pour half of the cheese sauce over potatoes. Repeat with the second layer of potatoes, onion and cheese sauce. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Top with paprika. Bake uncovered for about 1 hour.