Girard refuses to reimburse drivers who dispute I-80 speeding tickets

The city of Girard is standing by the speeding tickets issued to drivers who were cited in December and early January in a construction zone.

City Service Director Jerry Lambert says the city does not plan to issue reimbursements to drivers who dispute the citations in that area during that time.

He says there was only one speed limited sign coming from the north down I-80 toward Rt. 422 and it was 55 miles per hour at that time.

Lambert maintains that the city's officers were enforcing the law and posted speed limit. He says if anyone should be paying reimbursements, it's ODOT.

ODOT District 4 Spokesperson Brent Kovacs tells 21 News that the construction in that area of I-80 ended on December 7 and the speed should have been returned to 65 miles per hour.

Kovacs says ODOT has nothing to do with giving people tickets or challenging them.

Jon Kohl in Cortland is one of the drivers upset about the situation.

"The checks are made out to the city of Girard," Kohl said.

"Now if the city of Girard says they have a problem with the contractor or ODOT, well I believe they should refund everyone's money."

He was cited for going 66 in a 55 mile per hour in a construction zone on December 19.

He believes he was wrongfully ticketed and didn't recall seeing any orange cones or construction zone equipment while behind the wheel.

Kohl attempted to contest his ticket, but when he realized the vehicle was registered in his wife's name, he decided not to spend any more money or time and eventually paid the ticket.

He still plans on sending a letter to the city's police chief and city leaders to make his case.