Family of Farrell teen killed in Youngstown thanks community, po - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Family of Farrell teen killed in Youngstown thanks community, police

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
FARRELL, Pa. -

The family of Farrell teen 15-year-old Damon Marinoff took to social media Tuesday to thank police and the community for all their support during this difficult time.

Police said Marinoff was shot and killed on Youngstown's South Side outside a home on Sherwood Ave. Thursday night.

The family's statement, shared on Facebook, reads:

"On behalf of the parents, family, and friends of Damon Marinoff, we would like to thank everyone in the community for their overwhelming expressions of love, condolences, concern and support during this sudden and tragic loss. We would also like to thank the Youngstown Police Department and cooperating agencies for their diligent work in their investigation and for actively seeking justice for Damon. We have lost a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, as well as friend to many. Damon was a generous young man who put others above himself. He always had a smile on his face, and no matter where he went, he left a lasting impression on those he met. Damon was looking forward to turning 16, getting his driver's license and his first job...In his darkest moments, we choose to remember Damon for his wonderful heart and seeking to honor Damon, in lieu of flowers and cards, we ask that you donate to a cause that meant a great deal to Damon as he suffered a childhood hearing impairment. Donations in Damon's name can be made to The Hearing Loss Association of America."

Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Norwood of Sharon told detectives he was with the teen, who was shot as he tried to sell two iPhones. 

Norwood said the two went to a home on the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue at around 7 p.m. to sell the phones to someone they met on the internet.

Once there, two people stepped off the front porch of the home and robbed both victims.

Marinoff, who was shot during the confrontation, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of what the report describes as a major injury. He later died.

No arrests have been made.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Designer of deadly waterslide charged along with park owner

    Designer of deadly waterslide charged along with park owner

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:44:23 GMT
    (Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...(Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...
    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in Texas in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>
    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in Texas in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>

  • Kansas considers making schools liable for not arming staff

    Kansas considers making schools liable for not arming staff

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:44:16 GMT
    (Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). During a hearing in the House Insurance Committee Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Topeka, Kan., Nick Diegel, an Overland Park resident and parent of a Blue Valley district student, spoke in opposition to a ...(Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). During a hearing in the House Insurance Committee Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Topeka, Kan., Nick Diegel, an Overland Park resident and parent of a Blue Valley district student, spoke in opposition to a ...
    Kansas schools that refuse to allow teachers to carry guns could be held legally responsible in the event of a tragedy under a proposal drafted after last month's mass shooting at a Florida high school.More >>
    Kansas schools that refuse to allow teachers to carry guns could be held legally responsible in the event of a tragedy under a proposal drafted after last month's mass shooting at a Florida high school.More >>

  • Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal

    Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:43:54 GMT
    (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms