Family of Farrell teen killed in Youngstown thanks community, police

The family of Farrell teen 15-year-old Damon Marinoff took to social media Tuesday to thank police and the community for all their support during this difficult time.

Police said Marinoff was shot and killed on Youngstown's South Side outside a home on Sherwood Ave. Thursday night.

The family's statement, shared on Facebook, reads:

"On behalf of the parents, family, and friends of Damon Marinoff, we would like to thank everyone in the community for their overwhelming expressions of love, condolences, concern and support during this sudden and tragic loss. We would also like to thank the Youngstown Police Department and cooperating agencies for their diligent work in their investigation and for actively seeking justice for Damon. We have lost a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, as well as friend to many. Damon was a generous young man who put others above himself. He always had a smile on his face, and no matter where he went, he left a lasting impression on those he met. Damon was looking forward to turning 16, getting his driver's license and his first job...In his darkest moments, we choose to remember Damon for his wonderful heart and seeking to honor Damon, in lieu of flowers and cards, we ask that you donate to a cause that meant a great deal to Damon as he suffered a childhood hearing impairment. Donations in Damon's name can be made to The Hearing Loss Association of America."

Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Norwood of Sharon told detectives he was with the teen, who was shot as he tried to sell two iPhones.

Norwood said the two went to a home on the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue at around 7 p.m. to sell the phones to someone they met on the internet.

Once there, two people stepped off the front porch of the home and robbed both victims.

Marinoff, who was shot during the confrontation, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of what the report describes as a major injury. He later died.

No arrests have been made.