Newton Falls firefighter keeps his job

A veteran Newton Falls firefighter will keep his job. That is the result following a hearing on allegations that he failed to perform one of his duties.

The Newton Falls Fire District Board held a disciplinary hearing for Michael Novotny Tuesday night and voted to place a letter of reprimand in his personnel file.

According to Fire Chief Douglas Theobald, the hearing was scheduled after Novotny failed to respond to a medical call on December 10.

Theobald argued that although someone else answered the call, Novotny should have been there as well.