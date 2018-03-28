Newton Falls firefighter keeps his job - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Newton Falls firefighter keeps his job

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Michael Novotny Michael Novotny
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

A veteran Newton Falls firefighter will keep his job. That is the result following a hearing on allegations that he failed to perform one of his duties.

The Newton Falls Fire District Board held a disciplinary hearing for Michael Novotny Tuesday night and voted to place a letter of reprimand in his personnel file.

According to Fire Chief Douglas Theobald, the hearing was scheduled after Novotny failed to respond to a medical call on December 10.

Theobald argued that although someone else answered the call, Novotny should have been there as well.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:55:29 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>

  • Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal

    Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-28 14:59:00 GMT
    (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>

  • Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-03-28 14:39:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...(AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms