BCI, FBI conducting raid at Youngstown home

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Investigators are searching a home on Youngstown's south side. 

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations Crimes Against Children is operating in conjunction with the FBI. 

Officials could not identify what specifically agents were looking for at the home on Weston Avenue in the Brownlee Woods area. 

However, crews on the scene say computers were taken from the home. 

It's not yet clear if any arrests have been made. 

According to the Attorney General,  the Crimes Against Children Unit, which is part of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, was formed to assist law enforcement agencies throughout the state to investigate cases involving juvenile victims.

