Great Groceries: Slow Cooker Holiday Ham

Slow Cooker Holiday Ham

1 (8-10 lbs.) Sparkle boneless ham
1/2 cup apple or grape jelly
3/4 cup brown sugar, divided
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
3/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
3 sprigs fresh rosemary


In a small saucepan, melt jelly and whisk in 1/2 cup brown sugar, mustard, vinegar, garlic powder, ginger and cinnamon. Heat through. 

Sprinkle 1/4 cup brown sugar in the bottom of a slow cooker. Cut slits into ham and place in slow cooker. Pour glaze over top ensuring glaze pours into the slits. Add rosemary and cook on low for about 4 hours.

