Former Youngstown grocery store to become health clinic

The City of Youngstown is expected to finalize a deal today that will bring an array of health services to an underserved part of town.

The Board of Control will consider the purchase of an 18,000 square foot building that once housed the Bottom Dollar grocery store on Glenwood Avenue.

Mayor Tito Brown tells 21 News that the city will work with ONE Health Ohio to offer medical, dental, behavioral health, preventative health, and educational services to residents of the South Side.

Brown says the services will especially benefit those living along the Glenwood Avenue Corridor where 43% of the population are considered low income.

An estimated 3,800 patients are expected to take advantage of the services, with an anticipated 10,577 patient visits in the first year of operation alone.

The facility, which is expected to open after nine to 12 months of renovation, is also expected to provide a food distribution system to improve accessibility to healthy and nutritious foods.

In addition, an urgent care center and a pregnancy program to support efforts to reduce the number of premature births are also planned within the first two years of operation.

It is estimated that 20 new professional and staff positions will be hired in the first year.

One Health Ohio has been providing community health services for the uninsured and the underinsured for 30 years.

The Bottom Dollar grocery chain announced in late 2014 that it was closing all of its locations in the U.S., less than four years after opening here in the Valley.