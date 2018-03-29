Former Youngstown grocery store to become health clinic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Youngstown grocery store to become health clinic

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The City of Youngstown is expected to finalize a deal today that will bring an array of health services to an underserved part of town.

The Board of Control will consider the purchase of an 18,000 square foot building that once housed the Bottom Dollar grocery store on Glenwood Avenue.

Mayor Tito Brown tells 21 News that the city will work with ONE Health Ohio to offer medical, dental, behavioral health, preventative health, and educational services to residents of the South Side.

Brown says the services will especially benefit those living along the Glenwood Avenue Corridor where 43% of the population are considered low income.

An estimated 3,800 patients are expected to take advantage of the services, with an anticipated 10,577 patient visits in the first year of operation alone.

The facility, which is expected to open after nine to 12 months of renovation, is also expected to provide a food distribution system to improve accessibility to healthy and nutritious foods.

In addition, an urgent care center and a pregnancy program to support efforts to reduce the number of premature births are also planned within the first two years of operation.

It is estimated that 20 new professional and staff positions will be hired in the first year.

One Health Ohio has been providing community health services for the uninsured and the underinsured for 30 years.

The Bottom Dollar grocery chain announced in late 2014 that it was closing all of its locations in the U.S., less than four years after opening here in the Valley.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-03-29 10:14:04 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>

  • 3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:55:48 GMT
    (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...(John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>

  • Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:54:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...(AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms