Recall involves chicken sold at Sam's Club - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Recall involves chicken sold at Sam's Club

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WASHINGTON -

A Minnesota food packager is recalling canned chicken products that may contain plastic. The products were distributed nationwide to select Sam's Club.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the Tony Downs Food Company is recalling approximately 96,384 pounds of chicken products.

The problem was discovered on Tuesday after the company received complaints from two consumers that they found hard plastic in the cans.

The canned chunk chicken breast items were produced on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.

50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-65” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

Consumers are being urged not to eat the chicken, but instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Steve Suri, Director of Food Safety, at (507) 642-3203 Ext 1302.  

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:47:25 GMT
    (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...(John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP). In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina...
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>
    Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.More >>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:20:02 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>

  • Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:54:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...(AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms