Recall involves chicken sold at Sam's Club

A Minnesota food packager is recalling canned chicken products that may contain plastic. The products were distributed nationwide to select Sam's Club.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the Tony Downs Food Company is recalling approximately 96,384 pounds of chicken products.

The problem was discovered on Tuesday after the company received complaints from two consumers that they found hard plastic in the cans.

The canned chunk chicken breast items were produced on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.

50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-65” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

Consumers are being urged not to eat the chicken, but instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Steve Suri, Director of Food Safety, at (507) 642-3203 Ext 1302.