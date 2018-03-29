Great Groceries: Gia Russa Vegetable Lasagna - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Gia Russa Vegetable Lasagna

Gia Russa Vegetable Lasagna

1 box Gia Russa Lasagna Noodles 
2 eggs 
1 (24 oz.) container Gia Russa Ricotta Cheese 
2 tsp. Italian seasoning 
2 Tbsp. Gia Russa Olive Oil 
1 container sliced mushrooms 
1 cup chopped onion 
2 Tbsp. Gia Russa Chopped Garlic 
1 can Gia Russa Quartered Artichoke Hearts
2 jars Gia Russa Alfredo Sauce
1 jar Gia Russa Marsala Simmer Sauce
1 package spinach 
8 oz. shredded Mozzarella cheese 
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese


Preheat oven to 350º. 

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Stir in lasagna noodles and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Drain.

Mix eggs, ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning in a bowl; set aside. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onion and garlic and cook until vegetables are tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Add artichokes, alfredo sauce and marsala simmer sauce. Heat thoroughly. Add spinach and wilt.

Arrange lasagna noodles in a single layer in the bottom of a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Spread 1/3 ricotta cheese mixture over noodles. Spread 1/3 vegetable alfredo sauce over ricotta cheese mixture. Sprinkle 1/3 Mozzarella cheese on top. Repeat layers. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over lasagna. Bake until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbly, about 15 to 20 minutes. Allow lasagna to rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

