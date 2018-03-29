Scrappers announce what's new for 2018

They'll be some changes for the Mahoning valley Scrappers 20th season at Eastwood Field.

The Scrappers and the Cafaro company held a press conference Thursday morning to announce a new deal to keep the Scrappers at Eastwood through 2033.

They also announced a new scoreboard will be added this season which will be four times larger than the old one.

Cafaro Company Co-President, Anthony Cafaro, said, "I compare what you will see is a miniaturized version of what is at Progressive Field. It's going to be a first class video presentation. The editing process is going to be second to none, the sound system, the entire experience."

New concessions will also be offered at the field, each with credit card machines for fast check out.

Also new for the new season Chick-fil-a sandwiches will be sold at the park.

And for those who can't make it to the game, fans will have access to watch them in their entirety online.