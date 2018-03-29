Troopers still seek suspect in I-680 shooting in Austintown

Law enforcement officials in the area are still trying to identify and arrest a man who state troopers say opened fire and shot a young woman in the stomach.

The incident is under investigation as possible road rage.

The scene unfolded at about 4:30 Thursday afternoon, near the I-680 northbound ramp to I-80 westbound.

Troopers said both cars were in motion at the time of the incident. Inside the victim's car was also a passenger. Both are described to be about 18 years-old.

Troopers said it's not clear how many shots were fired at the victim's vehicle, but at least one went through the seat of the victim's car and struck the driver in the stomach. The driver was transported to St. Elizabeth's with non-life threatening injuries.

While on the scene, 21 News Reporter Danielle Cotterman could see what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back driver's side door.

Troopers said it's too early to release any information on what may have lead up to this incident. Troopers don't believe there is any relationship between the victim and the suspect.

"If you feel like somebody is driving aggressively around you (it's important) that you get officers on the way to help you and you don't take matters into your own hand, not that that happened in his case, but we always encourage you to remove yourself from the situation so that it doesn't escalate," said Lt. Jared Sutton.

The passenger in the victim's vehicle was able to give troopers a detailed description of the suspect. He is described as a black male in his mid to late 20s wearing a beanie. Officials say he was driving a 2003 to 2005 dark blue Chevy Trailblazer with window tint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Patrol’s Canfield Post at (330) 533-6866 or by dialing #677.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.