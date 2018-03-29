Two Ohio lawmakers hope to repeal House Bill 70

State Representatives Kent Smith (D) and Teresa Fedor (D) will soon be introducing legislation to repeal portions of House Bill 70 from the 131st General Assembly.

They are attempting to stop the State of Ohio from taking over school districts that require assistance.

So far the state has taken over Youngstown City Schools and Lorain City Schools.

There are also some districts are at high risk for academic distress and state takeover including Dayton Public Schools, Maple Heights City Schools, Trotwood-Madison City Schools, East Cleveland City Schools, and Warrensville Heights City Schools.

State Rep. John Boccieri agrees saying lawmakers need to stop the State of Ohio from overstepping their role in the public school system.

"I don't think things have improved in Youngstown or Loraine. I don't think that anyone is saying 'see this is working'. Plus we have all these other districts that they are going to take over also and I don't think that is good for those communities," stated Boccieri.

CEO Krish Mohip told 21 News, Youngstown City School District has improved in many ways since House Bill 70 was implemented.