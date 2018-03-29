Two Ohio lawmakers hope to repeal House Bill 70 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two Ohio lawmakers hope to repeal House Bill 70

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

State Representatives Kent Smith (D) and Teresa Fedor (D) will soon be introducing legislation to repeal portions of House Bill 70 from the 131st General Assembly. 

They are attempting to stop the State of Ohio from taking over school districts that require assistance.

So far the state has taken over Youngstown City Schools and Lorain City Schools. 

There are also some districts are at high risk for academic distress and state takeover including Dayton Public Schools, Maple Heights City Schools, Trotwood-Madison City Schools, East Cleveland City Schools, and Warrensville Heights City Schools.

State Rep. John Boccieri agrees saying lawmakers need to stop the State of Ohio from overstepping their role in the public school system.

"I don't think things have improved in Youngstown or Loraine. I don't think that anyone is saying 'see this is working'. Plus we have all these other districts that they are going to take over also and I don't think that is good for those communities," stated Boccieri.

CEO Krish  Mohip told 21 News, Youngstown City School District has improved in many ways since House Bill 70 was implemented.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Valley fish fry and other Lenten dining events 2018

    Valley fish fry and other Lenten dining events 2018

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-03-30 09:48:28 GMT

    Here are the dining events for the 2018 Lenten season that have been submitted to 21 News.

    More >>

    Here are the dining events for the 2018 Lenten season that have been submitted to 21 News.

    More >>

  • Three men charged with murder on Youngstown's West Side

    Three men charged with murder on Youngstown's West Side

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:57 AM EDT2018-03-30 08:57:22 GMT
    Mark Winlock (L) Michael Sherman (C) Daniel Sullivan (R)Mark Winlock (L) Michael Sherman (C) Daniel Sullivan (R)

    The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown has arrested two more men on charges of aggravated murder after they were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.

    More >>

    The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown has arrested two more men on charges of aggravated murder after they were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.

    More >>

  • Two Ohio lawmakers hope to repeal House Bill 70

    Two Ohio lawmakers hope to repeal House Bill 70

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:29 AM EDT2018-03-30 08:29:47 GMT

    State Representatives Kent Smith (D) and Teresa Fedor (D) will soon be introducing legislation to repeal portions of House Bill 70 from the 131st General Assembly.  They are attempting to stop the State of Ohio from taking over school districts that require assistance. So far the state has taken over Youngstown City Schools and Lorain City Schools.  There are also some districts are at high risk for academic distress and state takeover including Dayton Public Schools, Map...

    More >>

    State Representatives Kent Smith (D) and Teresa Fedor (D) will soon be introducing legislation to repeal portions of House Bill 70 from the 131st General Assembly.  They are attempting to stop the State of Ohio from taking over school districts that require assistance. So far the state has taken over Youngstown City Schools and Lorain City Schools.  There are also some districts are at high risk for academic distress and state takeover including Dayton Public Schools, Map...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms