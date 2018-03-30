Trumbull men accused of stealing ice cream from Amish

Two West Farmington men are among three suspects accused of stealing a freezer full of ice cream in an Amish community.

The Geauga County Sheriff's Office says Raymond Welz Jr. and Mark Boggess, both of West Farmington, as well as Michael Pascal of Middlefield, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Detectives say Welz and Pascal were charged on March 21 with breaking and entering and theft after they were caught on a trail camera allegedly stealing a freezer an Amish freezer house on Old State Road in Middlefield Township.

Two days later Boggess was arrested on charges of complicity. Detectives say Boggess was the getaway driver.

Since the middle of February, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office says it has been investigating several thefts from the Amish community related to money boxes and freezers.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has identified other suspects and additional charges are expected.