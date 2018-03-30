YSU Baseball: YSU wins series opener vs. UIC

The Youngstown State baseball team won 3-1 in game one of a three-game series with UIC on Friday afternoon behind another impressive outing from Greg Dunham.

Dunham allowed just one run on six hits over seven innings on his way to earning the victory. He struck out six batters in the game and only walked one. YSU also played solid defense behind Dunham throughout the afternoon.

Joel Hake picked up the six-out save after taking over for Dunham in the eighth inning. Hake allowed just one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief.

Drew Dickerson singled up the middle with one out in the bottom of the third inning and advanced to second on a groundout. With the hit-and-run on, Cody Dennis singled through the ride side to drive in Dickerson and give YSU an early 1-0 lead.

Riley Hebert and Aaron Ackerman led off the top of the fourth with back-to-back singles. Later in the frame, an RBI groundout by Bowen Ogata scored Herbert to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cody Dennis hit a one-out double to right center and moved up 90 feet on a single to left by Trey Bridis. Nick Massey followed with a sacrifice fly to right which scored Dennis to put the Penguins back in front 2-1.

Youngstown State would load the bases in the bottom of the seventh when Blaze Glenn singled and Zach Lopatka and Andrew Kendrick drew back-to-back walks. With two outs, Glenn scored on a wild pitch to increase the YSU advantage to 3-1.

Bridis, Dennis, and Jeff Wehler each had two hits for the Penguins. Dennis recorded a double, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI in a well-rounded effort.

Youngstown State drew 10 walks in the game and six different Penguins recorded a hit. Bridis, Glenn, Massey and Lopatka each walked twice while Nick Caruso, Dickerson, and Glenn each singled.

The Penguins and Flames will continue their series on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.

Source: Youngstown State University