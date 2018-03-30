YSU Baseball: YSU wins series opener vs. UIC

The Youngstown State baseball team won 3-1 in game one of a three-game series with UIC on Friday afternoon behind another impressive outing from Greg Dunham.More >>
The Youngstown State baseball team won 3-1 in game one of a three-game series with UIC on Friday afternoon behind another impressive outing from Greg Dunham.More >>
Felix Hernandez pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Seattle Mariners opened the season with a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday...More >>
Felix Hernandez pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Seattle Mariners opened the season with a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.More >>
Pierre-Luc Dubois had his first career hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets stayed hot with a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.More >>
Pierre-Luc Dubois had his first career hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets stayed hot with a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.More >>
Sidney Crosby batted his own rebound out of the air and into the net 19 seconds into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Devils 4-3 on Thursday night, denying New Jersey a sweep of the four-game season...More >>
Sidney Crosby batted his own rebound out of the air and into the net 19 seconds into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Devils 4-3 on Thursday night, denying New Jersey a sweep of the four-game season series.More >>
There's more good news for fans of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. The team announced on Thursday that it has extended its agreement to play at Eastwood Field until 2033.More >>
There's more good news for fans of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. The team announced on Thursday that it has extended its agreement to play at Eastwood Field until 2033.More >>
LeBron James has tied one of Michael Jordan's most impressive records with his 866th consecutive game with at least 10 points.More >>
LeBron James has tied one of Michael Jordan's most impressive records with his 866th consecutive game with at least 10 points.More >>
The Browns have traded former starting quarterback Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars.More >>
The Browns have traded former starting quarterback Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars.More >>
The season opener between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of bad weather.More >>
The season opener between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of bad weather.More >>