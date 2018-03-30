YSU Softball: Penguins drop pair to Detroit Mercy

The Youngstown State softball team dropped a Horizon League doubleheader to Detroit Mercy on Friday at the Covelli Sports Complex.More >>
The Youngstown State softball team dropped a Horizon League doubleheader to Detroit Mercy on Friday at the Covelli Sports Complex.More >>
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is expected to attend the team's game against New Orleans as an observer.More >>
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is expected to attend the team's game against New Orleans as an observer.More >>
The Cleveland Browns continued their quarterback makeover, signing free agent Drew Stanton to a two-year contract.More >>
The Cleveland Browns continued their quarterback makeover, signing free agent Drew Stanton to a two-year contract.More >>
Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love is back in Cleveland's starting lineup against New Orleans after missing one game with a concussion.More >>
Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love is back in Cleveland's starting lineup against New Orleans after missing one game with a concussion.More >>
LeBron James broke Michael Jordan's NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game, a streak he could make nearly untouchable by the end of his brilliant career.More >>
LeBron James broke Michael Jordan's NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game, a streak he could make nearly untouchable by the end of his brilliant career.More >>
High school baseball scores from Friday, March 30, 2018.More >>
High school baseball scores from Friday, March 30, 2018.More >>
Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer in the 13th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 13-10 victory over Detroit on Friday - about an hour after the Tigers spilled onto the field to celebrate what they...More >>
Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer in the 13th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 13-10 victory over Detroit on Friday - about an hour after the Tigers spilled onto the field to celebrate what they thought was a...More >>
The Youngstown State baseball team won 3-1 in game one of a three-game series with UIC on Friday afternoon behind another impressive outing from Greg Dunham.More >>
The Youngstown State baseball team won 3-1 in game one of a three-game series with UIC on Friday afternoon behind another impressive outing from Greg Dunham.More >>
Felix Hernandez pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Seattle Mariners opened the season with a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday...More >>
Felix Hernandez pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Seattle Mariners opened the season with a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.More >>