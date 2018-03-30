YSU Softball: Penguins drop pair to Detroit Mercy

The Youngstown State softball team dropped a Horizon League doubleheader to Detroit Mercy on Friday at the Covelli Sports Complex. The Penguins fell in the opener 4-0 and lost the nightcap, 6-4.

The Penguins fall to 10-17 overall and 1-4 in the Horizon League while the Titans improve to 8-18 overall and 3-2 in the league. The game one win also snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Penguins.

In the opener, junior pitcher Paige Geanangel scattered just six hits, struck out two and allowed just one earned run in the hard-luck loss.

Detroit Mercy's Ashley Mauser fired a two-hit shutout and struck out a career-high 15 batters. Freshmen Yazmine Romero and Nikki Saibene tallied the Penguins' only hits.

The Titans jumped out to an early 4-0 lead scoring four runs in the top half of the second inning.

Youngstown State rallied with two runs in the second, one in the third and one more in the fourth to tie the game at 4-4.

In the bottom half of the second, senior Steve Taylor, who had two hits, singled to lead off the inning and senior Cali Mikovich drove a 2-1 pitch over the left-center field wall to cut the lead in half. It was Mikovich's first home run of the season and the 24th of her career.

Maddi Lusk began a two-out rally in the third with a double to right-center field and Taylor walked putting runners at first and second. Mikovich lined a double down the right-field line to plate Lusk and got the Penguins within one, 4-3.

Sophomore Tatum Christy tied the game up at 4-4 with a solo home run in the bottom half of the fourth inning.

Freshman pitcher Elle Buffenbarger came in relief and threw a solid 5.2 innings tying a career high with six strikeouts. The Titans finally got to Buffenbarger in the top of the seventh scoring two runs on a double and suicide squeeze.

The Penguins and Titans close out the series with a single game on Saturday. First pitch is at Noon.

Source: Youngstown State University