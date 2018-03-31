Neighbors honor Corrine Gump, grandparents three years later - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Neighbors honor Corrine Gump, grandparents three years later

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

It has been three years since the tragic deaths of 10-year-old Corrine Gump and her grandparents Bill and Judy Schmidt. At the site of where their house used to stand in Youngstown, the community gathered and set up a memorial to keep their memories alive.

"When I look at the tree across the street it looks like a little angel leaning down from heaven," said neighbor Jean McCammon.

Every morning McCammon sees that vision where the Schmidt's house once stood on Powers Way.

"I say good morning Corrine, good morning Judy, good morning Bill," she said.

A greeting to neighbors she will never forget- Corrine Gump and her grandparents Bill and Judy Schmidt.

"They were wonderful people and I can still hear little Corrine laughing and playing across the street and it saddens my heart that she's gone. I know where she is now is so much more peaceful and loving for her and her grandmother and her grandfather," she said.

Members of the community came together to mark the third anniversary of their tragic deaths from a fire that was ruled arson.

The fire was set the same day that Gump was supposed to testify against Robert Seman, who was accused of raping her.

He was then charged with their murders but right before his trial nearly a year ago, he jumped to his death inside the Mahoning County Courthouse.

"When the fire occured three years ago it was such a terrible thing and the reasoning for it is never going to be understood but as time goes by I think we've come to accept the feeling that healing comes with time."

As time marches on, Gump and her grandparents' memories continue to live on.

"The spirit lives on and we do speak of them often always lovingly because they were kind and wonderful people," said McCammon.

McCammon says the community is keeping Gump and the Schmidts in their hearts and prayers and vigils like these are important to continue to remember them.
 

