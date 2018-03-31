H.S. baseball and softball scores (3/31/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (3/31/18)

Baseball 

Ursuline 6 Walsh Jesuit 5 

Softball 

Champion 2 Massillon Perry 0 

Champion 1 Akron Manchester 0 

