A chilly Easter, Snow on the way tonight

Happy Easter!

Easter Sunday will start off with an overcast sky sticking around from last night's showers. The day will turn partly to mostly sunny with highs only in the low 40s.

Clouds will increase after sunset and snow moves in after midnight. Snow totals will be the highest south of Route 30 but areas north may see up to an inch of snow.

Tuesday will be wild with rain likely all day, highs in the upper 60s, and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Wednesday stays windy but will start off the trend of wjhat will be a drop ij temperature the second half of the week!

Thurssday tnhrough Saturday will feature highs from the upper 40s to the upper 30s! Snow is also a possibility all three days!