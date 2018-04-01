Local golf course unveils renovations, celebrates milestone

The strong grip of winter has prevented Valley golfers from hitting the links this season but when the weather lets up, golfers will be greeted with well-welcomed improvements.

"As you enter into the main entrance off of 224 you'll see some upgrades on some flower beds and some landscaping to the parking lot banners as you pull in," says Mill Creek Parks Director of Golf Brian Tolnar.

124 new golf carts are also an addition to the course as well as a new pull cart fleet.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes from last year was the south course bunker restoration. The new bunkers on the south course feature better drainage and new white sand compared to the clay sound from year's past.

Also, the bunkers will be a lot better to hit out of. One of the biggest changes you'll notice is the change to the pro shop.

"As you come into the pro shop you'll see upgrades in the slat walling and stone work and that will continue onto on the main part of our field house lobby and on to hole 55 as well. We are excited to be able to present people with a great opportunity from an experience perspective when they walk in the door to getting them out on the golf course," adds Tolnar.

On top of that, the course is planning on upgrades to the North Course bunker restoration and upgrades to the driving range.

Through 2023, the course also plans to enhance the cart paths, the on course shelters, and coming in 2023 they plan to add an indoor golf simulation allowing golfers to take lessons and practice in the off season.

Mill Creek plans to open the course this coming Friday, weather pending.