Local golf course unveils renovations, celebrates milestone

A small overpass along Route 318 in Lackawannock Township will be closed beginning Monday.More >>
The planned closure of Route 62 in Mercer County's Cool Springs Township will be postponed until later this year.More >>
It's a true family business with an old-school flair. Thornton Hall in Sharon is more than a bowling alley, for three cousins it's been a way of life for decades.More >>
An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.More >>
An Ohio woman who authorities say was texting when she crossed a marked lane in her car and fatally struck two teenage girls and seriously injured a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.More >>
A Philadelphia church has gone up in flames days before Easter.More >>
State police say a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles on an interstate in western Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two people.More >>
An Ohio woman who allowed a man to have sex with her daughters to pay for her drug habit has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio student who was one of two shot when a classmate opened fire in a school cafeteria has received detention for participating in a mass student walkout over gun violence.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown.More >>
Authorities say the fatal shootings of a pregnant woman and a man found dead at a Pennsylvania apartment building appear to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Authorities say they're searching for a man wanted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at a vacant house in Cleveland.More >>
Two Ohio students charged with sending explicit photos from their cellphones have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and have been placed on probation.More >>
