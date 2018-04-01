University institute to interview 6 governor candidates

A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
Attorneys for the victims in a deadly thrill ride accident at last summer's Ohio State Fair are criticizing a law that they say shields state inspectors from being sued.More >>
Attorneys for the victims in a deadly thrill ride accident at last summer's Ohio State Fair are criticizing a law that they say shields state inspectors from being sued.More >>
Youngstown Police are investigating what could be an April Fools' Day prank.More >>
Youngstown Police are investigating what could be an April Fools' Day prank.More >>
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown made a stop in Youngstown last week to announce that the federal government will be sending new funding to Ohio and the Mahoning Valley to help combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown made a stop in Youngstown last week to announce that the federal government will be sending new funding to Ohio and the Mahoning Valley to help combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
Police say an unidentified shooter apparently fired several shots into a car, killing a man inside the vehicle in Cleveland.More >>
Police say an unidentified shooter apparently fired several shots into a car, killing a man inside the vehicle in Cleveland.More >>
Police in Ohio say a man fired shots at officers during a traffic stop and led them on a chase that ended with the suspect's vehicle going off an embankment into the Great Miami River, where he was pulled out...More >>
Police in Ohio say a man fired shots at officers and then led them on a chase ending when the suspect's vehicle went into a river.More >>
Police are investigating two shootings in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood on Easter Sunday that killed one man and critically wounded another.More >>
Police are investigating two shootings in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood on Easter Sunday that killed one man and critically wounded another.More >>
An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.More >>
An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.More >>
An Ohio woman who authorities say was texting when she crossed a marked lane in her car and fatally struck two teenage girls and seriously injured a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.More >>
An Ohio woman who authorities say was texting when she crossed a marked lane in her car and fatally struck two teenage girls and seriously injured a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.More >>
A Philadelphia church has gone up in flames days before Easter.More >>
A Philadelphia church has gone up in flames days before Easter.More >>
State police say a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles on an interstate in western Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two people.More >>
State police say a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles on an interstate in western Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two people.More >>
An Ohio woman who allowed a man to have sex with her daughters to pay for her drug habit has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio woman who allowed a man to have sex with her daughters to pay for her drug habit has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio student who was one of two shot when a classmate opened fire in a school cafeteria has received detention for participating in a mass student walkout over gun violence.More >>
An Ohio student who was one of two shot when a classmate opened fire in a school cafeteria has received detention for participating in a mass student walkout over gun violence.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown.More >>