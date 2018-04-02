Police to release details of body discovered at Mosquito Lake 11 years ago

Police in Bazetta Township and the Trumbull County Coroner's Office are planning on releasing more details about the discovery of a body more than a decade ago.

According to a release form Bazetta Township Police, a news conference will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday to announce information about the discovery.

According to police, the body was discovered on July 23, 2006, near Mosquito Lake.

After nearly 12 years, officials say they have finally been able to identify the male victim.

In 2006, police told 21 News that a family found "skeletal" remains while taking a shortcut in order to go fishing.

Investigators were called out to remove several layers of sand, hoping to find a clue of how long the remains may have been there.

But investigators initially said they thought the victim was an African-American male in his 50's, approximately 5'8".

One of the hopes was that a gold earring, found near the body, would lead investigators to a clue.

Police previously told 21 News that a federal forensic anthropologist would be working on the case as well.

In 2010, investigators from the FBI released a facial reconstruction, in the hopes that the man would finally have a name.

Now, after nearly 12 years of investigation, police say they know who the victim is.

However, there's no word on whether they know how the man died as well.

Although, in 2006, police said even though there were no obvious signs of trauma, the death appeared suspicious, because the victim's body was discovered with no clothes.

Our print partner The Vindicator reported in 2010 that a Trumbull County psychic claimed to have made contact with the victim, whose name she believed to have started with a J.

In that report, the psychic also said she believed the victim to be from either Detroit or Canada.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.

