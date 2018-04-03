Those regular reports on monthly sales of the Chevy Cruze and other General Motors cars and trucks will become a thing of the past.

General Motors has announced today it will begin reporting its U.S. vehicle sales on a quarterly, instead of a monthly basis, effective immediately.

Just one day before GM announced March sales numbers, the company revealed that second-quarter sales will be released on July 3, third quarter sales on October 2 and fourth quarter sales on January 3, 2019.

The company's March 2018 U.S. sales will be released today at 9:30 a.m. After that reports will be issued every three months.

"Thirty days is not enough time to separate real sales trends from short-term fluctuations in a very dynamic, highly competitive market," said Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president, Sales Operations. "Reporting sales quarterly better aligns with our business, and the quality of information will make it easier to see how the business is performing."

GM said in a statement that in the auto industry, monthly sales are subject to many issues that make them more volatile than quarterly sales, including product launch activity, weather, other seasonal factors, the number of selling days and incentive activity.

In recent months sales of the Lordstown made Cruze and other GM cars have been falling, compared to sales of trucks and crossover models which have been more popular with consumers due in part to lower gasoline prices.

GM says information on total, brand and nameplate sales, fleet mix and inventory will not change.