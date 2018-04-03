Audit recommends staff cuts, other changes in Niles City Schools

The Ohio Auditor Dave Yost is making recommendations that he says could save the Niles City School District almost $3.4 million a year and avoid a projected 2022 deficit of nearly $11.6 million.

The recommendations outlined in a performance audit include reducing staff and trimming employer costs of health and vision insurance to peer averages, renegotiating collective bargaining agreement provisions and reducing labor costs for food service.

The district was declared to be in a state of fiscal caution in September because of projected deficits.

“With the district projected to incur serious shortfalls, equally serious corrective actions are called for,” Auditor Yost said. “The decisions about how to proceed are in the hands of district residents and their elected leaders, but this audit offers them options.”

The largest savings – a little more than $2 million – could result from reducing the employer cost of health and vision insurance to the average for other self-insured entities in Trumbull County, according to the report.

The Niles City Schools issued a statement Tuesday noting that the district will bring together a district insurance committee consisting of OAPSE and NEA officials, along with the district’s administration to evaluate healthcare options available to the district and its employees.

Yost says another $1.3 million could be saved by eliminating the equivalent of 18.5 full-time positions, including teachers and other educational staff, nursing and psychologist staff, and clerical help.

The statement from the school district says officials are already working to achieve for this school year and next school year through attrition, reducing positions and movement of the workforce.

The audit also recommends renegotiating a variety of collective bargaining agreement provisions could save $62,200, and cutting 9.5 hours of labor per day in food service would reduce expenses by $44,500.

The audit also recommends that the district look for ways to reduce its electricity costs, which are almost 61 percent higher than the average of similar school districts.

In addition, the audit advised the district to do the following:

Develop long-term financial and strategic plans, including a capital improvement plan, to better guide decision making. Improve communication with the public by making better use of its website to disseminate detailed financial data and district news. Ensure that all staff employment information is reported in accordance with the education management information system (EMIS) of the Ohio Department of Education. Create policies to ensure that transportation data submitted to the Ohio Department of Education is accurate and complete. Enact a data-driven bus replacement plan to reduce overall operating costs and to avoid having to replace a major part of the fleet simultaneously. Design a system to track bus maintenance to reduce maintenance and repair costs and guide bus-replacement decisions.

The Niles Board of Education has invited members of the public to attend an informational meeting to learn more about the performance audit and the upcoming levy on Thursday, April 12, at the Niles Middle School cafetorium at 6:30 p.m.

The Niles City School Board of Education will also discuss the findings of the performance audit at its regularly scheduled board meeting on April 19.

A full copy of this report is available here.