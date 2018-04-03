Great Groceries: Air Fryer Crab Cakes

Air Fryer Crab Cakes

1 tsp. butter

1/3 cup finely diced onion

1/3 cup finely diced celery

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 egg

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

16 oz. lump crabmeat

1/2 cup pls 2 Tbsp. Panko breadcrumbs, divided

Tarter or cocktail sauce for serving



Preheat air fryer to 400º.

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté onion and celery until it starts to soften, about 4 minutes. Transfer cooked vegetables to a large bowl, add mayonnaise, mustard, egg, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Fold in crabmeat and 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs. Stir carefully.

Place remaining breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Divide crab mixture into 4 patties. Dredge patties in bread crumbs, coating both sides. Air-fry crab cakes for 5 minutes. Gently turn cakes over and air-fry for another 5 minutes. Serve crab cakes with tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.