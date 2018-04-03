Great Groceries: Air Fryer Crab Cakes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Air Fryer Crab Cakes

Air Fryer Crab Cakes

1 tsp. butter
1/3 cup finely diced onion
1/3 cup finely diced celery
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 egg
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
16 oz. lump crabmeat
1/2 cup pls 2 Tbsp. Panko breadcrumbs, divided
Tarter or cocktail sauce for serving


Preheat air fryer to 400º. 

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté onion and celery until it starts to soften, about 4 minutes. Transfer cooked vegetables to a large bowl, add mayonnaise, mustard, egg, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Fold in crabmeat and 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs. Stir carefully.

Place remaining breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Divide crab mixture into 4 patties. Dredge patties in bread crumbs, coating both sides. Air-fry crab cakes for 5 minutes. Gently turn cakes over and air-fry for another 5 minutes. Serve crab cakes with tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.

