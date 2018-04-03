OSP: Investigators receiving tips, conduct search after 680 road rage shooting

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are continuing to investigate a possible road rage shooting which left an 18-year-old girl in the hospital.

Late last week, 18-year-old Kailie Weimer of Austintown was driving on the ramp from 680 northbound to I-80 west when a man allegedly opened fire on their car.

Troopers say in the days since the incident they have received nearly a dozen tips.

In addition, Lieutenant Jerad Sutton tells 21 News that a search warrant carried out at a home on Buell Avenue in Campbell Monday evening in connection to the investigation.

Troopers said a Mahoning County judge signed the search warrant, but wouldn't say what items they were looking for, just that it is part of an ongoing investigation.

It's not clear how long those records will remain sealed.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Weimer was shot once in the leg but is expected to make a full recovery.

The passenger in Weimer's vehicle was a 17-year-old female friend who called 911 and told the dispatcher, "We're on 680 and we're headed towards Niles. (My friend) she did get shot! She is shot!"

Anyone with information is asked to contact the patrol's Canfield post at (330) 533-6866 or by dialing #677.