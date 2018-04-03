Warren man pleads guilty in dog starvation case - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man pleads guilty in dog starvation case

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A man accused in the death of a pit bull late last year has pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Court. 

Thirty-nine-year-old Rashod Brown pleaded guilty to three counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals. 

One of the counts was a felony charge, carrying a sentence of up to a year in prison, under the animal-rights law known as Goddard's Law. 

Brown was indicted earlier this year for allegations that he had caused one dog's death and acted cruelly to two others. 

All three of the dogs were pit-bull terriers according to the indictment. 

Brown will be sentenced following a pre-sentencing investigation. 
 

