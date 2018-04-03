Bed Bath & Beyond is exchanging Toys R Us gift cards

If you're out of ideas on how to use up those Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us gift cards before they close, Bed Bath & Beyond can exchange them.

The store is allowing customers to exchange their Toys 'R' Us or Babies 'R' Us gift cards for a Bed Bath and Beyond eGift Card.

They'll be doing this until Thursday, and customers will only receive a percentage of the gift card's balance.

The eGift Card can be used online or in store.

To exchange a gift card, go to Bed Bath & Beyond's website CardCash section by clicking here.