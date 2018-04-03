Mahoning County changes primary voting locations citing student - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County changes primary voting locations citing student security

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Board of Elections is announcing several polling location changes ahead of the primary election, many of them because of a potential risk to students. 

When voters head to the polls in just over a month, some of them may need to relocate. 

16 polling locations are being moved or changing to a new location. 

Joyce Kale-Pesta, the director of the Board of Elections, says that the Board of Elections was trying to move polling locations out of schools which had voters walking through the halls to get to the polling booths. 

"Chaney and East, we left those because they have separate entrances," said Kale-Pesta. "But we moved them from places like Williamson and Paul C. Bunn where people had to walk through the halls."

Kale-Pesta said the consideration came in light of recent school security concerns and nationwide circumstances.

She told 21 News that the last thing she would want is for a student to get hurt and that the new security procedures will help make sure that everyone is safer. 

Which is why half of the polling locations were changed. 

According to Kale-Pesta voters who are affected have been sent a notification, and will be sent another card reminding them of the changes the week before the primary election. 

In addition, the changes will be posted on the Mahoning County Board of Elections website, and Kale-Pesta says signs will be posted on the doors of the former voting locations on election day in order to remind voters. 

The Board of Elections did not vote to change the number of polling locations. 

A list of those location changes including the new location and previous location can be found here: 


 

