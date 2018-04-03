Two Valley track participants race in wheelchairs in Boardman

Boardman's Micah Beckwith and Canfield's Jake Hostetter are members of their respective track teams.

However, they're competing for the first year in wheelchairs.

"Its great, going against Micah, its a good thing. I'm excited that one more person is involved and I hope more people get involved," said Hostetter, who competed in the 100-meter race.

The two raced each other Tuesday in a steady downpour at Spartan Stadium. Beckwith won the first race between them.

"It was pretty good, I won my first one, it's exciting." said Beckwith.

Both also competed in hockey over the years and admit track is tougher to get used to.

"This is more like using all your energy as fast as you can," said Beckwith.

"It's a lot of upper body, your back, shoulders, arms and I work with a lot of weights and bands," said Hostetter.

Both will able to qualify for the OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament in June if they meet the qualifying times.

"I'm excited that Micah is part of it, adaptive sports is coming to the forefront," said Beckwith.